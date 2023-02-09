How to create Ron Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy’s character creator

While Harry Potter and Hermione Granger are undoubtedly the two most popular characters players want to create in Hogwarts Legacy, there might be a select few who would like to roleplay as another notable student, Ron Weasley. As a “pure-blood” individual sorted into Gryffindor House, it is hard to forget Ron’s iconic reddish-orange hair, pale skin, and blue-eyed appearance seen in both the books and the movies. Unfortunately, the Hogwarts Legacy character creator does not make it easy to create Ron, but making an arguably decent lookalike is more than feasible.

Related: How to get sorted into Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy

Creating Ron Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step in creating Ron Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy is selecting a Preset. The character customization screen gives you a wide variety of diverse appearances to choose from, but the male figure on Row 2 Column 3 was the best starting point due to the character’s distinct freckled look. However, remember that Presets will make a difference in the remaining sections when making Ron Weasley.

Related: The best PC settings for Hogwarts Legacy

Facewear

Screenshot By Gamepur

The next Facewear section involves choosing a face for your Ron Weasley student character in Hogwarts Legacy. Here, a solid choice would be Row 2 Column 2 to retain the soft yet boyish look that actor Rupert Grint would often portray, especially during his younger years in the older movies. Next, to follow suit with Ron’s signature look, turning the slide to the far left will give your character the palest skin color.

Hairstyles

Screenshot By Gamepur

Finding an ideal hairstyle for Hogwarts Legacy‘s character creator will undoubtedly be the hardest part of your endeavor to make Ron Weasley. Depending on his age, Ron had different hair lengths, which featured slightly different looks from each other. After much contemplation, we believe Row 3 Column 5 to be the best choice in terms of keeping his original appearance. However, if you are keen on a more dashingly mature-looking Ron, Row 2 Column 4 is also an excellent option. Additionally, make sure to move the hair color slider slightly to the right of the center to get the most orange shade for your character’s hair.

Complexion

Screenshot By Gamepur

Moving onto facial Complexion, Ron Weasley does not have any scars. However, we recommend choosing the third option on the Complexion slider and the second for Freckles and Moles. These choices will give your character the most youthful appearance for your Hogwarts student. Alternatively, removing all blemishes and freckles works fine if you prefer a well-powdered face for your Ron.

Related: Should you use a controller or keyboard and mouse for Hogwarts Legacy?

Eyebrows

Screenshot By Gamepur

The Eyebrows section is the final part to cover for creating Ron Weasley as a playable character in Hogwarts Legacy. To get blue eyes, move the slider slightly to the left of the center. Next, placing the Eyebrow Colour selection near the slider’s center on the left of the center will give you a shade similar to Ron’s hair color. Finally, the bottom row Column 1 will provide you with the thin yet clean-looking eyebrows that best match Rupert’s Ron Weasley from the movies. Remember that all the choices described above can be considered a “blueprint” for making Ron a playable character, as you are encouraged to make your own preferential changes to the given presets.