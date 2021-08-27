Who is the voice actor for Aloy in Genshin Impact?

With Aloy making her way from Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn over the Genshin Impact, players have all sorted of quests about her. She will be arriving on PlayStation on September 1 as part of update 2.1, and then six weeks later to PC and mobile as part of update 2.2.

Aloy will be a Cryo vision user who is armed with a bow and will unleash devasting area of effect attacks against her enemies by throwing bombs and fuel cells at them. New characters always mean new voice actors being added to the cast, and Genshin Impact fans are always hungry for details about which talent plays their favorite characters.

Aloy Japanese Voice Actor

The Japanese voice actor for Aloy in Genshin Impact is Takagaki Ayahi. Ayahi is a huge name in the world of anime, having appeared in Tokyo Ghoul, Fate/Zero, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Sword Art Online. Probably her best case for doing the voice of Aloy in Genshin Impact is that she also voiced Aloy in the Japanese version of Horizon Zero Dawn.

With a career that goes back to 2006, covering anime, video games, and movies, Takagaki Ayahi brings her considerable talent to the voice cast for the game.

Aloy English Voice Actor

The English voice actor for Aloy has yet to be confirmed, although fans are hopeful that Ashely Burch will return to voice the character. The fact that the official Japanese voice actor is involved does seem to indicate that this could be the case. We will update this article as soon as we learn more.