Who is the voice actor for Gorou in Genshin Impact?

Gorou is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, set to be playable in Version 2.3. The doggie general stands by the side of Sangonomiya Kokomi, the war general of the Resistance who fought against the Vision Decree Hunt. Now that the Vision Decree Hunt is well and done, Gorou can put aside some of his duties to fight alongside you. So who’s the voice actor for the canine warrior?

His English voice actor is Cory Yee, who recently voiced some characters in Tokyo Revengers and Record of Ragnarok. Additionally, Yee also plays some NPCs in the Genshin Impact universe, like the Abyss Lector and Draff. Meanwhile, his Japanese voice actor is Tasuku Hatanaka, who voiced Yozora in Kingdom Hearts 3, and Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia.

Gorou will also receive a special hangout event in Version 2.3, similar to other 4-star characters like Beidou and Thoma. For those who want to get to know your newest team member, this will be the perfect opportunity to do so. Gorou has been around in the game’s story since the beginning of Inazuma, but this is the first time he’ll ever be playable.

Gorou will arrive as one of the featured 4-stars on Arataki Itto’s featured character banner. Be sure to pair the two together, as Gorou is designed to empower other Geo characters.