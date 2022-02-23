You’ll meet a handful of characters throughout your time in Destiny 2. During The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll see multiple characters in the story discuss someone named the Witness. The Witness is a shadowy figure that you don’t see, but everyone talks about, and they feel like a massive threat that could appear in the future. Who is the Witness in Destiny 2? Here’s what we know.

We would like to stress that this article does contain story spoilers for The Witch Queen.

The Witness is the shadowy figure that we finally see at the end of the campaign. There is a cutscene that plays out for players, revealing a brief preview of this character, and how they’re going to be a larger threat in the Destiny 2 universe. They have a direct connection the Pyramids and the Darkness you now wield. The Witness is also the one who has attacked countless beings throughout the universe, and Savathûn was afraid of them, wanting to prepare for their potential arrival.

The Witness will be an upcoming threat and enemy for Guardians to battle against, as we learn at the end of The Witch Queen campaign. We can expect to see more story beats about the Witness and learning about their connection to the Pyramids in the future.