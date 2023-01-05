All Battle for Olympus hero ultimate abilities and stats in Overwatch 2
These heroes are using the powers of the gods.
In Overwatch 2’s limited-time Battle for Olympus deathmatch mode, a handful of heroes receive the divine powers of the Olympian gods, boosting their strength in combat. Although their overall strength and stats remain the same, these heroes’ ultimates slightly change, becoming much more godlike than the standard ones they use in a regular Overwatch 2 match. Here’s what you need to know about all Battle for Olympus hero ultimates and how they work in Overwatch 2.
All Battle for Olympus hero abilities and how they work in Overwatch 2
There are seven heroes you can pick from in the Battle for Olympus deathmatch. You can play Junker Queen, Ramattra, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Pharah, Widowmaker, or Lucio. When you play as these heroes, they receive unique ultimates that now have divine power. These are the stats and how the new divine ultimates work while playing in the Battle for Olympus game mode.
Cyclopes Roadhog
Roadhog becomes the Cyclopes Roadhog and receives the ability Divine Whole Hog.
- Lasts 15 seconds
- Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health
- Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire
- Melee deals 5x damage and pushes enemies away
Hades Pharah
Pharah becomes Hades Pharah and has the Divine Rocket Barrage ultimate.
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Can move during the ultimate ability
- Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets
- Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced
- Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect
Hermes Lucio
Lucio becomes Hermes Lucio and has the Divine Sound Barrier.
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall
- Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun
- Attack and move speed greatly increased
- Infinite ammo
Medusa Widowmaker
Widowmaker transforms into Medusa Widowmaker and has the ultimate called Divine Infra-Sight.
- While scoped in, any enemy that looks at her through the scope turns into stone
Minotaur Reinhardt
Reinhardt becomes Minotaur Reinhardt and uses the ultimate called Divine Earthshatter.
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall
- Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once
- Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds
- Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds
Poseidon Ramattra
Ramattra becomes Poseidon Ramattra, and has the ability called Divine Annihilation.
- Ravenous Vortex is a large whirlpool that pulls in enemies and then launches them upward
- Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further
Zeus Junker Queen
The final hero in this mode is Junker Queen, and she becomes Zeus Junker Queen, with the ability called Divine Rampage.
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Damage done with Scattergun has the chance to apply additional lightning damage to her abilities