All Battle for Olympus hero ultimate abilities and stats in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2’s limited-time Battle for Olympus deathmatch mode, a handful of heroes receive the divine powers of the Olympian gods, boosting their strength in combat. Although their overall strength and stats remain the same, these heroes’ ultimates slightly change, becoming much more godlike than the standard ones they use in a regular Overwatch 2 match. Here’s what you need to know about all Battle for Olympus hero ultimates and how they work in Overwatch 2.

All Battle for Olympus hero abilities and how they work in Overwatch 2

There are seven heroes you can pick from in the Battle for Olympus deathmatch. You can play Junker Queen, Ramattra, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Pharah, Widowmaker, or Lucio. When you play as these heroes, they receive unique ultimates that now have divine power. These are the stats and how the new divine ultimates work while playing in the Battle for Olympus game mode.

Cyclopes Roadhog

Roadhog becomes the Cyclopes Roadhog and receives the ability Divine Whole Hog.

Lasts 15 seconds

Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health

Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire

Melee deals 5x damage and pushes enemies away

Hades Pharah

Pharah becomes Hades Pharah and has the Divine Rocket Barrage ultimate.

Lasts 20 seconds

Can move during the ultimate ability

Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets

Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced

Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect

Hermes Lucio

Lucio becomes Hermes Lucio and has the Divine Sound Barrier.

Lasts 20 seconds

Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall

Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun

Attack and move speed greatly increased

Infinite ammo

Medusa Widowmaker

Widowmaker transforms into Medusa Widowmaker and has the ultimate called Divine Infra-Sight.

While scoped in, any enemy that looks at her through the scope turns into stone

Minotaur Reinhardt

Reinhardt becomes Minotaur Reinhardt and uses the ultimate called Divine Earthshatter.

Lasts 20 seconds

Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall

Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once

Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds

Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds

Poseidon Ramattra

Ramattra becomes Poseidon Ramattra, and has the ability called Divine Annihilation.

Ravenous Vortex is a large whirlpool that pulls in enemies and then launches them upward

Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further

Zeus Junker Queen

The final hero in this mode is Junker Queen, and she becomes Zeus Junker Queen, with the ability called Divine Rampage.