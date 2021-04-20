Who is winning the Guardian Games 2021 in Destiny 2?

With the Guardian Games underway in Destiny 2, players want to know which is class is winning. In this article, we will be keeping track of everything you need to know about the Guardian Games 2021, who is winning, and what that means.

Who is winning the Guardian Games?

As the Guardian Games have just gotten underway, it is too early to know who is winning right now. We won’t have any update until the daily reset tomorrow when Bungie announce the rankings from the first day.

Why ranking matters

The scoring has changed this year, and the weighted scoring for different classes is gone. Instead, players will earn medals and all medals have the same values on the first day.

Bronze: 1 Point

Silver: 2 Points

Gold: 5 Points

Platinum: 15 Points

After that, the class that comes in third will place will get a permanent 10% bonus to their scoring for the rest of the event. This will be applied to the third-place class each day.

Gold: Health, shields, and recovery are increased. Kinetic weapons deal more damage.

Silver: Melee abilities recharge faster. Elemental damage increased from Guardian sources. More Heavy ammo available.

Bronze: Grenade abilities deal more damage and recharge much faster. Elemental damage increased from Guardian sources.

There will also be negative modifiers added to the playlist to increase the level of challenge for the leaders. The gold class gets both modifiers, and the silver class gets one. These modifiers are themed around the classes that finished lower on the podium.