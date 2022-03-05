Who is winning the Vow of the Disciple Raid World First Race in Destiny 2?

The World First Race for the new Vow of the Disciple Raid in Destiny 2 is about to begin. As is tradition, we will be giving a live update of the action here as we attempt to stay up to date with who is in the lead. Things can get hectic, and more than likely will, but we will do what we can to watch 20 streams at once and keep you all informed.

Remember, things will start pretty slow, and everyone will be in the same spot for a while, but after a couple of hours it always gets extremely interesting.

Who is winning the World First Race?

Nobody, yet. Things will begin soon, however!

Raid start times

The Vow of the Disciple Raid will begin at 10 AM PT on March 5. That means 1 pm ET/6 pm UTC/7 pm CET for people in other time zones.

Contest Mode details

The first 24 hours of the Vow of the Disciple Raid will be in Context mode for the World First race. This means all players will be on a pretty equal footing, and it will boil down to in-game skill and puzzle-solving, not just grinding to be the strongest at start time.

Contest Mode will cap all players at 20 Power below each encounter of the raid for the full 24 hours of the race.

Artifact power is enabled, but only provides benefit to players up to the cap of 1530 power for contest mode.

You’ll want to reach 1530 Power by Saturday to have a fighting chance in each encounter.

Some gear items will be disabled in the raid for the duration of contest mode due to general issues that could provide gameplay benefits. While these items may be used in other activities, perks and functionality on the following items will be nullified within the Vow of the Disciple Raid, with additional negative impacts to power levels if equipped: Weapons IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.2 Legendary SMG Imperial Needle Legendary Bow Grand Overture Exotic Machine Gun Wardcliff Coil Exotic Rocket Launcher Armor & Mods Wormgod Caress Titan Exotic Gauntlets Peregrine Greaves Titan Exotic Legs Suppressing Glaive Artifact Armor Mod Note: Additional items may be disabled if issues are found prior to the start of the race. Stay tuned to @BungieHelp for the final list to be published on Saturday morning.



Completion Rules