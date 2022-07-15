Who owns Halo Infinite? Answered

The Halo series was originally owned by Bungie when it was released in November 2001 to the Xbox system. The Bungie team continued to work on the game series through multiple games, namely Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach. After Reach, Bungie parted ways with Microsoft and began working on a new project, the Destiny series. With Bungie no longer working on the Halo series, who owns Halo Infinite?

Who is the owner of Halo Infinite?

The game’s developer is 343 Industries, but the rights for Halo remained with Microsoft when Bungie split from Microsoft in 2007 and completed their contract to do Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach. When the rights stayed with Microsoft, they created 343 Industries, and this team has been handling the production of the series following Reach and released Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Infinite, and several other small titles in the Halo Franchise.

Despite Bungie now working in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment, Halo will not be making its way over to the PlayStation platform. Instead, it will remain with Microsoft, and you can continue to play it on your PC and Xbox. The closest thing you can get to playing Halo on a PlayStation is by playing Destiny 2.

We are proud to officially join the incredible team at PlayStation, we are excited for the future of our company, and we are inspired to bring together players from all over the world to form lasting friendships and memories.



Per Audacia ad Astra! https://t.co/trVT3s0BTE pic.twitter.com/YQbnLrnAQW — Bungie (@Bungie) July 15, 2022

343 Industries will continue to handle Halo Infinite’s development of its post-launch content. In addition, because Microsoft created 343 Industries for the sole purpose of working on Halo, the company will continue to handle any future games in the franchise.