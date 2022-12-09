Elden Ring takes Game of the Year, besting God of War and others at the Game Awards

A lot happened at the Game Awards, such as Stray and God of War: Ragnarok taking multiple home awards. While fans fought between Sonic Frontiers and Genshin Impact to win the Players’ Choice award, everyone was wondering who would take home the Game of the Year Award. The six games nominated, which included God of War: Ragnarok, were all deserving of the award. However, FromSoftware’s took home the award.

Elden Ring began development back in 2017 and George R.R. Martin helped with the game’s narrative. However, the game suffered from multiple delays, making players wonder when the game would finally release. After five years in development, Elden Ring was released back in February 2022 on PlayStation 4 and 5 to critical acclaim which is no surprise given the studio’s track record. While the game proved to be difficult, the open-world aspect was praised and the story was a stand-out. The game managed to get a couple of awards during the Game Awards, like Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction. Though, because God of War swept most of the awards it was nominated for, many viewers thought that was going to also get Game of the Year. However, Elden Ring managed to get it despite everything.

Hidetaka Miyazaki thanked players and his team for his award and that despite many difficulties everyone faced during development, they were able to put out a fantastic product that many fans around the world enjoyed. The win fuels Miyazaki to create even more games like Elden Ring, which could indicate possible DLC, similar to the Colosseum update that was put into the game earlier this week. While the win was a bit soured by the kid who shouted out Bill Clinton at the end of Miyazaki’s speech, Elden Ring definitely deserved the award.