Why does matchmaking take so long in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier?

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a multiplayer-only game that relies on you always being online. It’s a battle royale title that takes you and throws you into match after match with 74 other players, regardless of whether that’s in the solo or team playlists. However, none of this is possible if the game can’t match you with enough players, and sometimes this becomes a big issue in the community. This guide explains why matchmaking takes so long in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, so you can figure out if there’s a broader issue going on right now.

Not enough players, or not enough server bandwidth

Screenshot by Gamepur

Matchmaking times out in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier after two minutes. If matchmaking is timing out for you on multiple occasions, it usually means one of two things is wrong. First, there aren’t enough players online when you are for a single match to take place. However, matchmaking will partner you up with a lower number of players, providing they’re matchmaking at the same time, so the game would have to be pretty barren for this to be the case.

The second issue is far more likely. There may be issues with the game’s servers, such as not having enough bandwidth to cope with the load of players looking for a game. Considering the game is published by Square Enix, there’s a good chance that the servers are affected by any issues with Final Fantasy XIV.

For example, at the time of writing, a major update has just been released for Final Fantasy XIV. The server queues are so long that Square Enix has temporarily removed the game from sale to stem the flow of new players. This seems to be having a detrimental effect on Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier’s matchmaking times. Keep an eye out for this sort of news, and check the game’s official Twitter account for any updates.