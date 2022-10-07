Overwatch 2 is a popular game, and it was popular when the first game, the original Overwatch, was actively supported by Blizzard. Now that Overwatch 2 is actively available, everyone wants to jump into the game, and joining a match with friends is one of the best things you can do. However, before joining the game, you must get through a queue to play it. Why does Overwatch 2 have a queue for those who want to play?

What does the queue mean for Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has a queue because of the number of players trying to get into the game. The sheer popularity of the game and the many people who want to play it are overwhelming the Blizzard servers. The queue is to make it easier for everyone to steadily get into the game, making it a slow crawl based on how many people are trying to get into it at a single moment.

Unlike Overwatch, Overwatch 2 features crossplay, meaning players on Xbox, PlayStation, the Nintendo Switch, and PC can play together. These are multiple communities meeting for the same time in the same game, making it a more enjoyable experience for friends to play together. However, it also means more people are trying to get into the game simultaneously, so the servers must slowly trickle in everyone before making them openly available. In addition, the Overwatch 2 launch was a bit rocky, with Blizzard being hit by multiple DDoS attacks on launch day.

Although the team has pushed back against the DDoS attacks, there are still some smoothing out problems the developers are trying to deal with, and the queue might continue to occur following the game’s first weekend and beyond.

We do not know how long Overwatch 2 will continue to have a queue, but it all comes down to the number of people trying to play the game. It’s a good sign because it shows the community is actively interested in playing, but it does mean it might take you a bit longer to get into the game, and if you are kicked because of connection issues, it will take some time for you to rejoin a match with your friends.