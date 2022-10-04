Overwatch 2 servers suffering a DDoS attack alongside a hectic launch day

If you haven’t heard, Overwatch 2 has released today, and it’s going free-to-play after Blizzard has sunset the first game. Now, all players who previously owned Overwatch and anyone who wants to jump into the game have the chance to try it out. However, not only is Overwatch 2 dealing with a massive launch day, but Blizzard has reported that the servers are suffering a DDoS attack.

The reports from Blizzard’s president, Mike Ybarra, were shared on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers,” Ybarra tweeted. “Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

This is a follow-up report after Ybarra had tweeted out that the Overwatch 2 team was hard at work trying to manage the overwhelming numbers of players trying to load into Overwatch 2. These numbers will likely only swell as we enter the evening, and many return home from work and school to try playing.

Ybarra has not shared an update on the report or provided a timeline of when players could expect more stable servers. Anyone trying to get into the game will likely deal with multiple error codes or long queue times. In addition, the matches could be all over the place even if players make it into the game, and many players are also missing cosmetics from those they earned and paid for in Overwatch 1.

Hopefully, Blizzard can tackle the DDoS attack and begin making user queue times much more manageable. Many have been reporting that they’ve been stuck in an endless queue for some time, with only a handful being able to slip past it into the game. We recommend anyone trying to follow the story keep up with Ybarra on Twitter, and also check out the @PlayOverwatch Twitter page to receive any update reports on the situation and learn when things begin calming down the servers.