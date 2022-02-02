Why has your character level reset in Zenith: The Last City?

Zenith: The Last City has many complex systems that you need to get your head around when you first start to play it. There’s Godstones, the quest system, collectibles, respawning, cooking, and much more. One of the more basic elements is character level, but even this has a complication that you won’t understand straight away. This guide explains why your character level resets to level 1 sometimes and what you can do to fix it.

Why has my character reverted to level 1?

Screenshot by Gamepur

We accidentally reset our character level to 1 without understanding what had happened. This also removes your armor, and while you can still equip your high-level armor even if your character level has reset, it’s no good to you if you don’t understand what’s happened. If your character level has reset, then you’ve changed your character’s Role.

You choose a Class and Role before you start playing Zenith: The Last City. However, once you’re in the game, you can still change your Role from the Godstone screen in the menu. If you change your Role, you’ll reload the game, and your character will be level 1 unless you’ve already leveled up that Role. This is because you need to earn XP and level up each Role individually. While equipping high-level gear will help your level 1 character earn XP faster by killing stronger enemies, sometimes you can do this by mistake and want to revert the change. To change your Role, open the menu and select the Role you want. This will reload the game, and you should have your old character back.