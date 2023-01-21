Why is Fire Emblem Engage’s DLC not working?

The Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass gives you access to a handful of unique characters that make appearances following the game’s launch. These characters will appear in waves, with the first characters to appear being the house leaders from Fire Emblem Three Houses: Dimitri, Edelgard, and Claude. Some fans struggle to get this component to work on their side. Here’s what you need to know about why Fire Emblem Engage’s DLC is not working and what you can do to fix it.

How to fix Fire Emblem Engage’s DLC from not working

The DLC you’re trying to access should be tied to getting the Emblem Bracelet, which contains the Three Houses heroes, Dimitri, Edelgard, and Claude. This occurs when you unlock Somniel after completing Chapter 3 and then make your way toward the Chapter 4 mission. First, you need to find the Lookout Ridge event. This is not a location on the map or an area you can find while exploring the world. Instead, it’s a location at Somniel.

Related: All amiibo supported by Fire Emblem Engage, and what they do

When you arrive at the location, a cutscene will play out where Vander explains that he’s discovered an Emblem Bracelet. Vander suggests there are more to the southern islands, off the coast, that you should investigate in the future. But, for now, your character interacts with that bracelet and brings forth those three heroes for you to use during your playthrough.

If you do not receive this cutscene, we recommend playing through the game one more full chapter. If you continue not to have the cutscene appear to unlock the bracelet, it might be a good idea to double-check you’re properly downloaded the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass and the DLC from the Nintendo Store. If you did, the next step would be to ensure you’re using the correct profile associated with the DLC to receive this reward. The final step would be to uninstall Engage from your Switch and reinstall it on your device.