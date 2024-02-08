Why Is Monopoly Go Not Working? Monopoly Go Issues and Fixes

Recommended Videos

Monopoly GO has an irresistible charm, but I must admit the game isn’t immune to hiccups. Lately, that Restart Error message has picked the worst times to start acting up.

Its generous rewards strike the perfect balance; the social aspect of trading strategies, building empires, and competing with friends is stellar. But sometimes bugs and crashes can interrupt the fun. I’d love to get back to my free rolls without having these Restart and Infinite Loading Errors all over my screen. Yet, these occasional glitches hardly dampen my enthusiasm for the game, especially if you know every Monopoly GO error and how to fix it on your device.

How to Fix Error Message Requiring Game Restart in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you run into the dreaded “Error: We’re Sorry, An Error Occurred Requiring The Game To Restart” message, here’s what you can do:

Close the game and clear background applications to minimize lags and crashes.

Give your device a reboot and clear the app data before relaunching the game.

If the problem persists, consider uninstalling and then reinstalling the game. Sometimes, a fresh start is all you need.

Related: How to Get a Gold Card in Monopoly GO!

If none of this works, it might have to do with a server issue in Monopoly GO. The Reddit community for Monopoly GO is great at flagging these errors and will let you know when the game is available to play again.

Monopoly GO Server Issues and Game Not Working

Facing server woes and finding the game unresponsive? It may sound cliche, but it’s not you. It’s likely the developers.

If the game isn’t working due to server issues, it’s out of your hands. Such problems typically require attention from the game developers. Keep an eye out for updates from the developers through their X account regarding server maintenance and fixes.

I’ve found that the best way to keep up to date with the latest Monopoly GO news and errors is through the game’s official Discord. You can also snag a game partner or two.

How to Fix Infinite Loading Screen Error in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re stuck in an endless loop of loading screens in Monopoly GO, here’s how to break free: