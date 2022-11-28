Why isn’t Pawmo evolving in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pawmo is a Pokémon introduced to the series in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it while exploring the Paldea region. It’s an Electric and Fighting-type Pokémon, and it’s likely one of the easier to find Pokémon for those looking for an early Electric-type. However, some players are struggling to get this Pokémon to evolve. Here’s what you need to know about why Pawmo might not be evolving Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Pawmo to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pawmo has a third evolution. It’s the middle evolution, where it starts as a Pawmi and becomes Pawmo when it reaches level 18. You can do this at any point while playing the game, but we encourage you to try leveling it through battles and having it battle against other Pokémon. You can increase its experience points by using Rare Candies or Exp. Candies, but these don’t give the Pokémon the best stats, whereas leveling through battle and training with it provide the best options.

However, its third form, Pawmot, is much more difficult to evolve. The only way to evolve Pawmi into Pawmot is by using the Let’s Go feature. The Let’s Go feature is when you and your Pokémon run together. This is different from the Auto Battles, where you have your Pokémon race out to battle against the nearest Pokémon. The Let’s Go feature has your Pokémon join you on your adventure, and you run together through the region. The Pokémon evolves after you walk 1,000 steps together. Unfortunately, there’s no way to measure this out in the game. The best way to keep track of this is to run around a single point, keeping Pawmo out at all times.

After you believe you’ve reached 1,000 steps for Pawmo, have it engage in a battle to level it up. If you’ve walked 1,000 steps with Pawmo, it will evolve into a Pawmot.