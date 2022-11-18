Wild Horse Islands codes (November 2022)

Roblox Wild Horse Islands is a Roblox game where the main objective is to tame, raise or hunt horses. The RPG-simulator style of the game allows you to embrace the farm life filled with exotic horses. Like most Roblox games, Wild Horse Islands has a code system in place where you can redeem codes for various in-game rewards. Below, we’ve collected a list of all the codes for Roblox Wild Horse Islands and how to redeem them.

All Wild Horse Islands

Active Wild Horse Islands Codes

Currently, no active codes are available for the game. However, once new codes surface, we’ll update the article.

Expired Wild Horse Islands Codes

These are expired codes for Wild Horse Island.

TY-4-100M-VISITS —Redeem the code to get a pair of glasses

—Redeem the code to get a pair of glasses KOOLIE-PLUSH —Redeem the code to get a unicorn plushie

—Redeem the code to get a unicorn plushie VAN-BUN-BUN-BOW—Redeem the code to get a pink bunny bow

How to redeem codes in Horse Islands

To redeem codes in Horse Islands, select the coin icon on top of the home screen. This will open a new pop-up displaying different options to purchase the in-game coins. However, at the bottom right of the pop-up, besides “Check Amount Spent,” there should be the “Redeem Code” option. Select the option and enter the code to redeem the corresponding rewards.

Where to find codes for Horse Islands

You can follow the game’s profile on Twitter or join its Discord channel. Alternatively, you can follow the developers on different social media handles. That said, we will update the article as soon as new codes surface.