Will AEW Fight Forever be available for the Nintendo Switch?

It’s been a long and winding road for the AEW Fight Forever game, but it’s inching closer and closer to its release. Now that THQ and Yuke’s have released pre-order info for Fight Forever, we now have an idea as to what platforms the latest game will be available for. But what about the Nintendo Switch? The console may not have the technological perks that a PC or the current-gen consoles have, but it’s still a force in the gaming world. So, will AEW Fight Forever be available for the Switch? Let’s go over what we know so far.

Throughout the development stages of the AEW video game, now entitled AEW Fight Forever, wrestler and EVP Kenny Omega stated that this game would be made and released for both old and current-generation consoles. However, it was still not set in stone that the Nintendo Switch would be involved in the fray.

This would made much more clearer on August 3, as THQ Nordic and Yuke’s released a teaser trailer, along with pre-order availability for AEW Fight Forever. The available platforms does include the Nintendo Switch, meaning that the first AEW video game will be available for the hybrid platform.

While there have been wrestling games, like Retromania Wrestling and Wrestling Empire, that have released for the Nintendo Switch, several major ones have not been on the platform since its release in 2017. WWE 2K games have not had a Switch release for quite some time, going all the way back to WWE 2K18 in 2017.

With no recent wrestling game that features a real promotion and authentic wrestlers, the availability of AEW Fight Forever on the Nintendo Switch already distinguishes itself from its counterpart in the WWE 2K franchise. The gameplay and the features between the two may not exactly be the same, but AEW Fight Forever does at the very least fill a void on the Nintendo platform.