When is the release date for AEW Fight Forever?

All Elite Wrestling has been around for over three years, but it is now ready to make a big splash in a different genre: video games. While AEW has released two mobile games, the wrestling promotion is nearly set to release its first-ever console game, entitled AEW Fight Forever. Fight Forever will attempt to harken back to wrestling games of old, as AEW EVP and wrestler Kenny Omega has promised fun gameplay that is reminiscent of titles like WWF No Mercy. But, when will AEW Fight Forever actually be released? Let’s go over what we know.

As of this writing, there is no set release date for AEW Fight Forever. However, it does appear that AEW’s first ever console video game will be released in the very near future.

On August 3, All Elite Wrestling, along with developer Yuke’s and publisher THQ Nordic, released initial information regarding AEW Fight Forever. Fight Forever will include a wide variety of different features, including online co-op multiplayer, AEW arenas, a career mode, and the ability to create custom wrestlers.

Additionally, we also found out which platforms that AEW Fight Forever would be launched on, when the title goes live worldwide. Much like what Kenny Omega promised when the title went into initial development, AEW Fight Forever will be available for both old and current-generation consoles, and PC.

However, one piece of important information we did not receive on August 3 was the release date. So, at this moment of time, we will be waiting for firm confirmation from All Elite Wrestling and THQ.

Trying to figure out when the new AEW game would be released has been a bit of a moving target. Back in 2021, Kenny Omega said that a Q1 2022 release would happen “in a perfect world.” That didn’t happen, but it does appear that AEW Fight Forever could be released before the end of the calendar year.