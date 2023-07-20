AEW: Fight Forever Roster: All Confirmed Wrestlers, Listed

AEW: Fight Forever has finally arrived, bringing the WWE’s biggest competitor to the world of video games for the first time. The game features big stars from the franchise, from icons like Chris Jericho to younger stars like Darby Allin; fans are in for a fun wrestling experience on consoles, especially if they enjoy a bit of ultra-violence in their wrestling game.

A stacked roster is one of the most important factors in a wrestling game, and AEW doesn’t lack for stars… even if they aren’t in the company at the time. Take Cody Rhodes, for example, as he is in both AEW: Fight Forever and WWE 2K23 due to his overlapping tenures with both companies. CM Punk’s presence in the game was also shaky, as it was unclear whether he was still in AEW following an altercation with some fellow wrestlers following an event, which led to a brawl backstage.

Related: Will AEW Fight Forever be available for the Nintendo Switch?

All AEW: Fight Forever Characters On The Roster

Image Via. AEW

AEW Fight Forever features a roster of 59 characters (including the DLC), split across a Men’s Division and a Women’s Division, with some extra Legends who are licensed as part of the game. These are the wrestlers in AEW: Fight Forever’s Men’s Division:

Adam Cole

Adam Page

Andrade El Idolo

Brian Cage

Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho

Christian Cage

Chuck Taylor

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Darby Allin

Dustin Rhodes

Eddie Kingston

Jeff Hardy

John Silver

Jon Moxley

Jungle Boy

Kenny Omega

Lance Archer

Luchasaurus

Malakai Black

Matt Jackson

Miro

MJF

Nick Jackson

Orange Cassidy

PAC

Penta El Zero M

Powerhouse Hobbs

Rey Fenix

Ricky Starks

Sammy Guevara

Scorpio Sky

Trent

Wardlow

These are the wrestlers in AEW: Fight Forever’s Women’s Division.

Abadon

Anna Jay

Aubrey Edwards

Dr. Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida

Jade Cargill

Kris Statlander

Nyla Rose

Riho

Ruby Soho

Tay Melo

Thunder Rosa

Yuka Sakazaki

These are the wrestlers in AEW: Fight Forever’s Legends characters.

Brodie Lee

Owen Hart

Paul Wight

Sting

All AEW: Fight Forever Wrestlers Announced As DLC

Image Via AEW Games

AEW: Fight Forever has some wrestlers planned to be added via DLC, as there is a Season Pass with six additional characters and the ability to buy characters in packs of two. The six DLC characters in AEW: Fight Forever are:

Dax Harwood (FTR: Revival Pack)

Cash Wheeler (FTR: Revival Pack)

The Bunny (Limitless Bunny Bundle)

Keith Lee (Limitless Bunny Bundle)

HOOK (Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack)

Danhausen (Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack)

Related: Will AEW Fight Forever be available for Xbox Game Pass?

Even if your favorite wrestler doesn’t make it in, AEW: Fight Forever features a character creation mode, so you too can make the wrestler of your dreams. If you want to bring titans of the industry like Steve Blackman or Brutus the Barber Beefcake into AEW: Fight Forever and make them All Elite, then you can do so.