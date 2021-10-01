Will Battlefield 2042 have keyboard and mouse support for consoles?

With Battlefield 2042 having a broad release across PC, and both generations of consoles on PlayStation and Xbox, players are wondering what kind of control methods will be available to them. As the console makers make a big deal about mouse and keyboard support on their new hardware, is that something players will be able to take advantage of?

According to a recent article on the EA website, entitled “Battlefield’s Commitment to Positive Play”, the developers went into some detail about mouse and keyboard support. Long story short, the game will not be launching with support for mouse and keyboard on console. This applies to both the old generation and the new generation of Sony and Microsoft’s hardware.

“We can confirm that we won’t be supporting this on consoles at the launch of Battlefield 2042, but we are still investigating the various options about making that available,” reads part of the article. As such, while Battlefield 2042 won’t launch with mouse and keyboard support, it is something that could potentially come to the game down the line.

Battlefield 2042 is due to launch on November 19 after undergoing some delays, and a beta will be coming this month where players will be able to try out the game for themselves.