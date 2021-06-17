Will Madden 22 be on the Nintendo Switch?

It’s that time of year again, as many football fans not only look forward to the start of the NFL season, but also the release of the yearly Madden game. This year, Madden 22 will launch worldwide on August 20, and much like last year, Madden will be available for both current and next-generation consoles. But what about the Nintendo Switch? There has never been a Switch version of Madden. And in fact, a game from the iconic football franchise hasn’t gone live on a Nintendo console since 2012, with Madden 13 for the Wii.

So will the drought be broken this year? Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be the case.

In the Madden 22 release announcement, which EA released on June 17, the publisher and developer of the Madden games stated which consoles the title would be available on this year. Per EA, Madden 21 will be on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, as well as Stadia, the Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Those who purchase the Dynasty and MVP Editions will have access to both current and next-gen versions of Madden 22 thanks to the Dual Entitlement program.

However, EA did not state that a Nintendo Switch version would be made this year. It’s a tough blow for those who only own the Nintendo Switch, but in a sense, an expected one. EA has not released a Madden for a Nintendo console since 2012, and with the next-generation of consoles around, it might be even more tough to envision a version launch on the current Switch model.

A Madden game might launch on a Nintendo console again in the future, but it does not look like that will be happen this year.