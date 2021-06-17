Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on cover of Madden 22, release date and first trailer revealed

The wait for the Madden 22 release announcement has been a bit longer than usual, but now we know some details about the latest game in the iconic franchise. Just a few days after EA Sports teased an announcement regarding the new game, the developer officially confirmed that Madden 22 will launch this summer, and Electronic Arts also unveiled the cover athlete, or should we say, cover athletes for the new game.

This year, EA Sports went a bit of a different direction for the Madden 22 cover. For the first time since Madden 10 (Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu), multiple players will be on the cover of the yearly football title. Quarterback Tom Brady (Buccaneers) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), the two starting QBs of this past year’s Super Bowl, will grace the cover of Madden 22.

This game will also mark the first time that Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions will be made available on launch day. Last year, a next-gen version of Madden 21 went live a few weeks after the launch of the two consoles. This year, EA Sports will look to take advantage of the new hardware, adding a Dynamic Gameday feature to the franchise. Not only will the incorporation of NFL Next-Gen Stats return, but this will also include enhanced crowds and playing environments, and a Home-Field Advantage mechanism that can swing momentum in an instance.

Other new features in Madden 22 include a single-player campaign in The Yard, as well as a revamped Franchise mode. This year’s title will include upgrades to staff management options, skill tree progression systems, and a revamped Season Engine.

As far as a release date goes, Madden 22 will go live worldwide on August 20. Pre-orders are now available, and individuals who purchase the Dynasty or MVP version will receive three days of early access beginning on August 17.