How Dual Entitlement works in Madden 22

To no one’s surprise, Madden is back for another year. EA Sports officially confirmed that Madden 22 will launch this summer on August 20, with Dynasty and MVP Edition owners getting a first crack at the game on August 17. Last year, Madden upgraded to the next-generation of consoles, as Electronic Arts released a new version of Madden 21 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 three months after the current-gen release. And thanks to EA’s Dual Entitlement program, those who purchased a PS4 or Xbox One edition of Madden 21 were able to get the next-gen edition at no extra cost.

EA has brought back the Dual Entitlement program again for Madden 22, which should be beneficial for those who want to upgrade, but can’t at the moment due to console shortages. So, will Dual Entitlement work differently this year? Let’s go over how it will work for 22, plus game differences between current and next-gen.

To take advantage of the Dual Entitlement program, you must purchase an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 copy of Madden 21. However, you will need to buy either the Dynasty or MVP Editions of Madden 21, not the Standard Edition.

This is how it will work, depending on what type (digital or physical) you buy, per EA:

If you pre-order a digital PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition, or purchase the Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition (available only via pre-order), you will receive a digital copy of the full game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

If you pre-order the physical PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition, or purchase the Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition (available only via pre-order), you will get a single-use code in box, for one digital copy of the full game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

As far as whether you should buy the Standard, or one of the expensive versions of Madden 22, keep in mind that the differences between the current and next-gen copies of this year’s game don’t appear to be too great. As EA noted in its release announcement, the next-gen version will have Dynamic Gameday, as well as Next Gen Movement 2.0. However, Franchise, MUT, The Yard, and Face of the Franchise will have essentially the same features.

Additionally, full progress in The Yard and Face of the Franchise will transfer over to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Also, all MUT progress, sans progress in competitive modes, will move over. Franchise date will not move over to next-gen.