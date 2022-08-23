Will Minecraft Legends be on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

By this point, just about everyone knows that Minecraft is owned by Microsoft these days. Since acquiring the IP, Xbox have set out to do interesting things with it, like releasing spin-off titles like Minecraft Dungeons. However, it took the original game quite a while to be a part of Xbox’s big service, Game Pass. Will the new spin-off Minecraft Legends come to Game Pass right away?

Is Minecraft Legends coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Minecraft Legends will be a part of Xbox Game Pass right away when it releases in 2023. The action strategy is also releasing on other platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Steam, but only on Xbox consoles and through the Xbox app can you play it for free if you are a Game Pass subscriber.

While the original Minecraft took years to come to Game Pass, Microsoft has always been adamant about their games developed within Xbox Game Studios releasing day one on Game Pass, and that stays true here like it was when Minecraft Dungeons was released. Since it will be a part of the service, we also expect it to feature cloud gaming, so you can stream and play it on your phone or other devices without having to fully install the game if you just want to try it out.

Given that Minecraft is owned by Xbox and being used in Game Pass, it is almost certain that the game will never make its way to PlayStation Plus’ new Premium and Extended tiers that allow people to download and play games similar to Game Pass.

There is still a lot of information yet to come out on Minecraft Legends, but the new game looks like it could be enticing to anyone who enjoys strategy games. Given Minecraft’s younger crowd, we also expect it to be pretty accessible to just about everyone.