Will Need for Speed Unbound be on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Need for Speed Unbound has officially been revealed by EA recently with a cel-shaded look. The game will be the latest installment in the long-running arcade racing series by EA and will release in December this year. Racing fans and enthusiasts will be looking to play Unbound when it releases. But, not all of them would like to spend $70 on a racing game. As such, they look to various subscription services like Xbox Game Pass where they can get a lot of old games and new releases at a much cheaper and affordable price. This begs the question: will Need for Speed Unbound be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Need for Speed Unbound be on Xbox Game Pass at launch?

Unfortunately, Need for Speed Unbound will not be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches this December. But, that doesn’t mean it won’t ever be on the service. Previously, Need for Speed Heat, which was released in November 2019, made its way to Xbox Game Pass on August 2021. That means it was added to the service nearly two years after its launch. So, if history is any indication, we can expect Unbound to be added to Xbox Game Pass, but we’ll have to wait for around two years. But, EA may decide to add it earlier if the player reception is great.

While EA hasn’t commented on whether Need for Speed Unbound will be added to Xbox Game Pass, there is a chance that Need for Speed Unbound will make it onto the service seeing as Heat eventually did. But, if players want to get a taste of Need for Speed Unbound on Xbox Game Pass, then they’ll have to purchase a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes EA Play as well. Through that, they can get a 10-hour trial of Need for Speed Unbound when it launches.

Need for Speed Unbound officially releases on December 2 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.