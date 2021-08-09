Will NHL 22 be on the Nintendo Switch?

Much like with the Madden, F1, and UFC series, EA Sports has not developed an NHL game for the Nintendo Switch since the platform launched in 2017. But will that change in 2021, despite the fact that some of the other EA Sports games will not receive a launch on the platform this year? It does not look to be the case.

In early August, EA Sports announced a closed technical test for the upcoming NHL 22 game. While it was a given that the new game would be available for old and next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and the PC are a different story. The closed beta sign-up form mentioned the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, but did not offer a test version for the PC or Switch.

So just like Madden 22, NHL 22 does not appear to be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021. And as things stand right now, the only EA Sports franchise to be on the Switch is the FIFA series, which has received a release every year since 2017. This was confirmed back in July.

Of course, things could change in the near future. If we receive any more information, we will update this guide to reflect that.