Will NHL 23 be available for the PC?

While almost all major sports game franchises, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and NBA 2K, offer PC versions, NHL has not for over 10 years. This situation routinely leads to questions that arise around the time of release for the yearly NHL game, and that is whether that will change. So, will NHL 23 end this drought and become the next EA Sports NHL game to be released for PC? Here’s what we know about the possibility of NHL 23 coming to PC right now.

At this moment of time, we do not know for certain whether NHL 23 will be available for PC. In fact, there is a lot we don’t know about NHL 23 as of this writing, including what new features may be in the next edition of the NHL franchise.

Related: When is the release date for NHL 23?

While other EA Sports games like FIFA and Madden NFL have had a yearly release on the PC for quite some time, NHL hasn’t. The last time a EA NHL game released on PC was all the way back in 2008, with NHL 09. Since then, the series has been relegated to consoles, specifically the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Whether this will change in 2022 for NHL 23, we do not know at this time. It may very well not, at least if the Technical Test is of any indication. In late July 2022, EA Sports gave NHL fans the opportunity to register and participate in a closed beta of NHL 23. While the options included the ability to test out NHL 23 for both old and current-generation Xbox and PlayStation platforms, PC was not one of the options.

We will update this guide to reflect future updates and announcements made by Electronic Arts and the NHL team.