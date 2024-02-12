Will PlateUp! Release on Nintendo Switch?

Recommended Videos

Since its PC release in 2022, fans of the kitchen management game PlateUp! want to know if the cozy game will be released on Nintendo Switch. Now, we finally have the definite answer on a Switch version of PlateUp.

PlateUp is a fun addition to the kitchen management/cooking genre, with the potential for multiplayer kitchen shenanigans with up to four players. It has been incredibly popular on Steam since its release, and for good reason. Soon, the game will make its way to consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. Here’s what we know about the upcoming console release of PlateUp.

Image via Yogscast

PlateUp will release on console, including the Nintendo Switch, on February 15, 2024. This date choice may well be a fun nod to the 15-day cycle in the game, where you manage your way through 15 days to unlock a new franchise.

The game costs $20 USD across platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4/5, and Xbox Series X/S. This is the same as the price for PC on Steam, although there’s a pre-console release promotion right now that will get you the PC version for half price if you want to get a feel for the game before its Nintendo Switch release.

PlateUp Collector’s Edition for Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4/5

Image via Yogscast

There is a collector’s edition of PlateUp for Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4/5 as well for those fans who want a little something extra to celebrate the game’s console release. This version comes with four exclusive mini-figurines modeled after the playable characters in the game.

The PlateUp Collector’s Edition for Nintendo Switch or Playstation 4/5 retails for $40 USD and is available for pre-order now. The collector’s edition is available as a physical edition only and is not available for Xbox consoles.

What We Know About the Nintendo Switch Version of PlateUp

Image via Yogscast

When PlateUp comes to the Switch, it will support both single-system co-op and online co-op, as well as single-player play. Couch co-op is becoming more difficult to find these days, so it’s always welcome to see a game that supports in-person cooperative play as well as online.

You will be able to enjoy PlateUp in TV mode, tabletop mode, and handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch. This means you’ll have plenty of options for how you want to enjoy the roguelite cooking game alone or with friends.

Whether you’re a devoted fan looking forward to the console release or an eager new player, we don’t have long to wait before we can snag PlateUp on Nintendo Switch.