Will Psychonauts 2 be available on Xbox Game Pass day one?

Psychonauts 2 is so close you can almost taste it. The game’s release date is August 25 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. You can already preorder the game for whatever your preferred platform is. However, there’s another option you might want to consider: Xbox Game Pass.

Psychonauts 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, like all games published under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, and it’ll be available from day one. That means that you can play it on August 25 without paying more than the usual subscription fee. It’s worth checking your subscription is up to date for this one.

When can you preload Psychonauts 2?

Psychonauts 2 was made available to preload on Xbox consoles and through the Xbox Game Pass app and removed from it multiple times earlier this year. We have checked if it’s possible to preload the game as recently as July 2021 and can confirm that doesn’t work. Even if you make sure remote installation is enabled on your devices, the game won’t preload.

However, the game will likely be available to preload in the week or so leading up to launch. So if you’re desperate to play it as soon as it launches, keep checking Xbox Game Pass for Psychonauts 2 from August 11, and set it to preload as soon as you can.