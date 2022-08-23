Will Saints Row be coming to Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Xbox Game Pass has increasingly built up a reputation for bringing great games to its subscribers. This subscription service has been largely considered one of the best deals in gaming because of how it not only includes day one Xbox-made games, but many big titles from other developers like Ubisoft, EA, and more. With a large open world like Saints Row that can be easily enjoyed with a friend, it seems like a great candidate to make its way to the service. With all of this in mind, is Saints Row coming to Game Pass?

Is Saints Row ever going to be on Game Pass?

At least as of this writing, Saints Row is not announced to be coming to Xbox Game Pass. While there is always potential for it to come in the future, it is not currently planned. While Xbox does get a deal done every now and then for big third-party games to release on Game Pass, that is not the case with Saints Row.

Microsoft has worked with publishers and developers under the Embracer Group umbrella before. The Shark RPG Maneater is another Deep Silver published game that eventually came to the service. With Saints Row being another Deep Silver game, there is room there for something to be worked out eventually.

If Saints Row is ever to come to Game Pass for console or PC, it will likely happen close to a year down the road. It largely depends on the success of the game on Xbox and how well received it is. It is not a guarantee, but it could happen eventually. If there is ever an announcement about the game making its way to Xbox Game Pass, we will update this article.