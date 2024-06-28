Will The First Descendant Feature Crossplay Multiplayer?

As fans of looter-shooter games like Division and Destiny 2, we’re excited for The First Descendant’s release. It’s a third-person co-op looter shooter live service game that lets four players team up against powerful enemies and bosses. The characters in The First Descendant feature unique abilities that will help synergize the teams. One of the biggest questions in the community about the game is whether The First Descendant will have crossplay or cross-progression functionality. We’re going to answer that for you.

Will The First Descendant Have Crossplay?

Source: Nexon Games

Yes, The First Descendant will feature crossplay functionality in multiplayer. This was thoroughly showcased in the following Dev Preview where the crossplay feature was the main highlight in the Open Beta. The feature is working incredibly well and they aim to improve this functionality even further.

Source: The First Descendants YouTube Channel

So, you can expect to play with your friends across different platforms and lay siege to enemy territories with cool powers and weapons. However, players who don’t prefer crossplay will have an option to disable the feature in the game’s settings.

Does The First Descendant Feature Cross-Progression?

Source: Nexon Games

Yes, The First Descendant will also feature Cross-Progress across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The news came from an interview by Godisageek with the Nexon Games where Beom-Jun Lee, the producer of The First Descendant, responded with the following answer to the question about cross-save:

Yes, that’s right. We support both cross-play and cross-progression, so you can play freely on any platform with shared progression. This cross-platform support starts during the upcoming Crossplay Open Beta, so we hope you’ll check it out. Beom-jun Lee (Producer at Nexon Games)

So if you play on multiple platforms, you’ll be able to continue your progression on all the platforms The First Descedant will release on.

Apart from crossplay, The First Descendant will let you play the game solo. However, some bosses will require a three-person team to defeat but most of the game has been balanced for solo play as well. Stay tuned for more content on The First Descendant as the game releases soon, on July 2nd, 2024.

