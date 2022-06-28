Will there be a Monster Hunter World 2? Answered

There have been multiple Monster Hunter games in the series, and Monster Hunter World was one of the more popular iterations. It opened up the franchise to multiple fans and made it far more accessible than previous games had been. With the popularity of the series continuing to grow with Monster Hunter Rise, what are the chances of a Monster Hunter World 2 happening?

Can we expect a Monster Hunter World 2?

It’s extremely unlikely to expect a sequel to Monster Hunter World. The Monster Hunter games typically have direct sequels with names, with the first four games being Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter 2, Monster Hunter Tri, and Monster Hunter 4. After these four, Monster Hunter World happened, followed by Monster Hunter Rise.

The time to do Monster Hunter World 2 would have been after the team completed the Iceborne expansion. This did not happen, and instead, Monster Hunter Rise was released, followed by the game’s expansion, Sunbreak. It’s doubtful a Monster Hunter World 2 will release.

However, no concrete evidence says a Monster Hunter World 2 can’t happen. World changed the series quite a bit, and Rise was a direct continuation of the many popular features that made the franchise more mainstream for Western audiences.

With no direct information or rumors regarding the next game in the Monster Hunter series, we’re going to say that Monster Hunter World 2 will not be happening. Although, many Monster Hunter fans owe it to the changes introduced in World for the game’s increased popularity. We look forward to future iterations from the Monster Hunter team as they continue the lessons learned from Monster Hunter World and Rise.