Is Monster Hunter Rise cross platform/crossplay?

Monster Hunter Rise makes its way to the PC after remaining on the Nintendo Switch for a good chunk of its first year. With players scattered across PC and the Nintendo Switch, what are the chances of playing with your friends across these vastly different platforms? Here’s what you need to know about if there’s cross platform and crossplay available in Monster Hunter Rise.

If you’re planning to stick to the Nintendo Switch, unfortunately, you won’t be able to play with your friends who jump over to the PC platform. The same goes for those playing on PC who want to play with their Nintendo Switch friends. Leading up to Monster Hunter Rise’s PC release, the Capcom team shared that they would not enable cross platform or crossplay between these two devices. If you want to play with your friends, you’ll need to ensure you’re on the same platform.

If you’re playing Monster Hunter Rise on PC, you’ll also have to start from the very beginning. There will be no cross save features available to the platform, meaning all of the progress you made on the Nintendo Switch won’t be coming with you. There are a handful of unique features on the Monster Hunter Rise PC version, such as improved graphics, shaders, and a handful of small visual updates to make the experience stand out compared to the Nintendo Switch release.

Thankfully, all of the content that will be released to the Nintendo Switch is also expected to release to the PC version at the same time, namely the upcoming expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.