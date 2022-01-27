Mortal Kombat 12 confirmation “leaked” by NetherRealm dev with a now-deleted tweet

After the success of Mortal Kombat 11, fighting game fans have been wondering what’s next for NetherRealm. Injustice 3 or a straight-up Mortal Kombat 12 both seemed to be on the table, and now it seems like we’re getting the latter.

NetherRealm senior production manager Jonathan Anderson tweeted a now-deleted picture of some Mortal Kombat art prints. The original tweet might be gone, but not before ResetEra user CaptainKashup was able to grab the image and share it on the popular gaming forum. The picture (below) includes images of Mortal Kombat arcade machines, Brainiac as he appears in Injustice 2, and what seems to be some new concept art of Wonder Woman.

Image via ResetEra

The DC characters might make you think Injustice 3 is being leaked here, but this is where the post gets really cheeky. Zooming in on the monitor on the top right, you can see files labeled “MK12_Master” and “Reptile,” one of the best Mortal Kombat characters of all time. Furthermore, the cut-off message from “Christine” — likely NetherRealm production manager Christine Letheby — contains the telling phrase “fans eagerly scrape the internet for any trace,” a knowing nod to the fact that images just like this will be scrutinized by the likes of ResetEra. This “leak” seems like a deliberate way to tell fans that Mortal Kombat 12 is on the way, perhaps with Brainiac and Wonder Woman as guest characters.

If you need to scratch your Mortal Kombat itch, you can do so through Game Pass on Xbox and PC. Mortal Kombat 11 came to the all-you-can-play service after being teased last fall.