Undisputed (formerly known as eSports Boxing Club) is a brand new boxing game franchise that has been developed by UK-based Steel City Interactive and is currently in the development stage. The new franchise seeks to fill the void left behind by the EA Fight Night franchise and bring a new boxing game experience to sports fans, but there are still questions about the new title. But, will this new title be a true next-gen experience and be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. According to Steel City Interactive, that is the plan.

Related: What is the release date for Undisputed?

Will Undisputed be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Steel City Interactive, both on social media and the company’s website, has stated that Undisputed is slated to be released for both current and next-gen consoles in the near future. On the Undisputed FAQ page, Steel City re-iterates that in addition to the PC, the plan is to release the title for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

This news should sound like music to boxing fans’ ears, especially for those who have a PS5 and Xbox Series X and want to participate in the sweet science known as boxing. After all, it’s been over a decade with EA Fight Night since the last simulation boxing game of this nature has been released for consoles and PC. However, keep in mind that the planned early access for Undisputed will only be available on the PC.