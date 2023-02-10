Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty recommended specs and minimum PC requirements

For anyone looking to pick up Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on PC, you may want to know if your rig can handle it. Fortunately, we know the official specifications and requirements for the RPG, including both the minimum and recommended settings. The gameplay and trailers show off the game’s fast-paced combat and gameplay, so ensuring your computer has what it takes to run the game is important. Here’s what you’re going to need to get Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty running.

The Minimum PC system requirements to play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

OS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G GPU: GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB

GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB Ram: 8 GB

8 GB Display Resolution: 720p 30 fps

720p 30 fps Disk Space: 60 GB

The Recommended PC system requirements to play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

OS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB

GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB Ram: 16 GB

16 GB Display Resolution: 1080p 60 fps

1080p 60 fps Disk Space: 60 GB

All of the specs are on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s official website. You can also check them out on the game’s page on Steam. For those interested in checking out the game ahead of its release, a demo is on the way. The demo for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also require the same minimum and recommended specs.

Alongside its release on PC, players can pick up either a Standard or Steelbook edition and get the game on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Each will feature slightly different FPS and maximum output resolution, depending on the system it’s running on. The FPS ranges from 30 FPS to 60 FPS with the maximum output resolution between 1080p and 4K. The full game will launch on March 3.