World of Warcraft Dragonflight: How To Get Barter Brick

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Patch 10.1 introduced players to a new faction known as the Loamm Niffen, a race of mole-like creatures which live, unsurprisingly, underground. Players will encounter this race shortly upon arriving at Zaralek Cavern, a massive underground cave system that lies beneath the mysterious Dragon Isles.

New quests are available immediately once you encounter this new race. Elder Honeypelt offers an introductory quest awarding a significant amount of Renown, Dragonflight’s version of faction reputation, with the Loamm Niffen faction. By completing additional quests, you’re introduced to a new currency used in trading with the Loamm Niffen: the Barter Brick. In our guide, we’ve detailed how to earn Barter Bricks and the items you can purchase with them from the Loamm Niffen.

How to get Barter Bricks in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Before you can start earning and spending Barter Bricks, you’ll first need to unlock Zaralak Cavern and its Loamm Niffen faction. To unlock Zaralak Cavern, you must have completed the prerequisite main story questline Embers of Neltharion, which begins with “Hidden Legacies” at the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken and ends with “Return to Viridia.” Doing so will unlock a new questline, starting with “The Land Beneath,” which eventually sends you to Zaralak Cavern. There are three entrances you can use to access Zaralak Cavern where you’ll meet the Loamm Niffen in their City of Smells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start earning Barter Bricks, you’ll need to seek out a bartering mole named Ponzo, found at (58.0, 53.8) in Loamm. He offers a quest titled “Get Rich Quick” and introduces players to the Barter Brick, a multi-purpose item that can be exchanged with vendors found in Loamm Niffen for various items. Barter Bricks are not exclusively a currency item, so they will stack in your backpack rather than in the currency panel, and can be sold to vendors for 10g if you’ve run out of things to buy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To earn more Barter Bricks, you will need to raise your Renown with the Loamm Niffen by completing world quests, weekly events, and Public Objectives, a new type of world event added in Patch 10.1. You can also receive Barter Bricks for completing these quests and objectives once unlocked, and have a chance to obtain more from killing rares and discovering treasures within the zone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At Renown 2 with the Loamm Niffen, you’ll unlock “Hidden Treasures I” which grants the Sniffenseeking ability. You’ll meet up with a mole explorer named Myrrit, found at (55.6, 57.4), to complete special puzzles and sniff out treasures hidden in the Zaralak Cavern, which can include Barter Bricks. It’s important to note that you can complete digs with Myrrit only three times per week, and you will need to spend some Barter Bricks to purchase Bartered Dig Maps to start a dig.

Upon reaching Renown 3 with the Loam Niffen, a new quest will become available from Ponzo, titled “Bartering 101.” Upon completion of this quest, you’ll receive 10 Barter Bricks. Once you complete this quest, you’ll unlock daily quests that will reward a total 10 Barter Bricks per day and you can finally start saving up for the more significant rewards.

How to Spend Barter Bricks in World of Warcraft

You can spend Barter Bricks by visiting Ponzo, who offers a variety of items including profession notes, customizations for the new Winding Slitherdrake, the profession recipe currency Glimmerogg Timeshare Voucher and, most notably, the Boulder Hauler Reins which teach the Zaralek Sporebat mount. You can also exchange 3 Barter Bricks for a Bartered Dig Map to give to Myrrit and start a Sniffenseeking puzzle. Be sure to compliment Ponzo’s hat and barter for a bit to unlock additional purchasable items. At Renown 12, you can begin to exchange Barter Bricks into Barter Boulders, an alternate currency to spend with Ponzo, and you’ll finally be able to buy his snazzy hat.

All Items Purchasable with Barter Bricks