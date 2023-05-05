WoW Dragonflight: All Mythic+ Season 2 Dungeon Entrance Locations

World of Warcraft’s Mythic+ dungeons provides an exciting challenge for players looking to revisit previous 5-man dungeons with increased difficulty and a chance at high item level gear. The Mythic+ system is an excellent complement to endgame raiding content, providing a fast-paced and stimulating gameplay experience as players race against the clock to finish the dungeon. Mythic+ has also become a popular choice for players who cannot commit to endgame raiding content or are not part of an active guild.

With each new major content patch featuring a new tier of endgame raiding, a new PVE season will begin. Each Mythic+ seasons offer a fresh set of dungeons and affixes, additional effects active within the dungeon, and the item level of gear drops will increase to be comparable to the rewards from raid content. Our guide details the locations of all Mythic+ Season 2 dungeons and the best way to get to them.

All Dragonflight Season 2 Mythic+ Dungeons and Instance Portal Locations

World of Warcraft’s Mythic+ Dragonflight Season 2 features an assortment of eight dungeons. You’ll have to travel to the dungeon’s location to enter the instance and start a Mythic+ run. When you and one other party member reach the dungeon, you can use the nearby meeting stone to summon the rest of your Mythic+ team. While most of the newer dungeons are more straightforward to get to, some dungeons from older expansions will require a bit more legwork. This guide contains detailed directions and location information for each Mythic+ dungeon in World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s PVE Season 2.

Brackenhide Hollow Dungeon Entrance

Image by Gamepur

Brackenhide Hollow is a dungeon that was added in Dragonflight and features four bosses. The entrance to Brackenhide Hollow is located in The Azure Span, Dragon Isles, at coordinates (11.4, 48.9).

Alliance and Horde Character Best Route to Brackenhide Hollow

To reach the entrance of Brackenhide Hollow dungeon with minimal effort, apart from flying manually, you can take the flight path to Iskaara, Azure Span. This flight path is available to both Alliance and Horde players. Once there, travel northwest out of the town to (11.4, 48.9), and you’ll see the instance portal at the end of a Tuskarr pier with the meeting stone close by.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Halls of Infusion Mythic+ Dungeon Entrance

Image by Gamepur

Halls of Infusion is a dungeon that was introduced in Dragonflight and features four bosses. The entrance to Halls of Infusion is located in Thaldraszus, Dragon Isles, at coordinates (59.3, 60.3).

Alliance and Horde Character Best Route to Halls of Infusion

To reach the entrance of Halls of Infusion dungeon with minimal effort, apart from flying manually, you can take the flight path to Gelikyr Post, Thaldraszus. This flight path is available to both Alliance and Horde players. Once there, fly to (59.3, 60.3), then head down into the forge toward the instance portal’s icon. The icon of your minimap will feature a small, down-facing arrow indicating if you still need to descend deeper to reach the tier featuring the instance portal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Neltharus Mythic+ Dungeon Entrance

Image by Gamepur

Neltharus is a dungeon that was introduced in Dragonflight and features four bosses. The entrance to Neltharus is located in The Waking Shores, Dragon Isles, at coordinates (25.8, 56.0).

Alliance and Horde Character Best Route to Neltharus

To reach the entrance of Neltharus dungeon with minimal effort, apart from flying manually, take the flight path to Obsidian Throne, The Waking Shores. This flight path is available to both Alliance and Horde players. Once you land atop the Throne, fly down from the flight master, and you’ll find the instance portal at the bottom level of the Obsidian Citadel, above a small staircase.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr Mythic+ Dungeon Entrance

Image by Gamepur

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr is a dungeon that was introduced in Dragonflight and features five bosses. The entrance to Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr is located in Badlands, Eastern Kingdoms, at coordinates (41.0, 10.2).

Horde Character Best Route to Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

To reach the entrance of Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeon with minimal effort on a Horde character, apart from flying manually, take the portal to Twilight Highlands, Eastern Kingdoms, found in Orgrimmar at the Western Earthshrine, located on a cliff above the Valley of Wisdom. Once you’ve reached Twilight Highlands, you can hop on your flying mount and fly toward the northern gate into Badlands and the nearby entrance to Uldaman. If you would rather take a flight path, choose the New Kargath, Badlands route, and travel northeast. Once you reach Uldaman at (41.0, 10.2), head up the ramp to your right, to the small cave, where you’ll find the instance portal. You do not want to enter the lower of the two caves as that will lead to the classic dungeon.

Alliance Character Best Route to Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

To reach the entrance of this dungeon with minimal effort on a Alliance character, apart from flying manually, take the portal to Twilight Highlands, Eastern Kingdoms, found in Stormwind at the Eastern Earthshrine, located on an island northwest of Stormwind Keep. Once you’ve reached Twilight Highlands, you can hop on your flying mount and fly toward the northern gate into Badlands and the nearby entrance to Uldaman, at (41.0, 10.2). If you would rather take a flight path, choose the Dustwind Dig, Badlands route and travel north. Again, upon reaching Uldaman, you will need to head up the ramp to your right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Freehold Mythic+ Dungeon Entrance

Image by Gamepur

Freehold is a dungeon that was introduced in Battle for Azeroth and features five bosses. The entrance to Freehold is located in Tiragarde Sound, Kul Tiras, at coordinates (84.4, 78.8).

Horde Character Best Route to Freehold

The most efficient way to reach Freehold dungeon’s entrance on a Horde character is to take the portal to Dazar’alor, Zuldazar, from the portal room located in Orgrimmar. Once there, fly down to coordinates (58.2, 63.1) and board The Banshee’s Wail, the docked ship where Nathanos Blightcaller is. Speak with Dread Admiral Tattersail at the helm of the ship and choose to “Set sail for Tiragarde Sound.” Once you’ve arrived, fly south toward Freehold, and you’ll find the instance portal in a cave on its outskirts.

Alliance Character Best Route to Freehold

The most efficient way to reach Freehold dungeon’s entrance on an Alliance character is to take the portal to Kul Tiras from the portal room located in Stormwind. Once there, visit a flight master and take the flight path to Castaway Point, Kul Tiras, then travel north to the instance portal’s location in the cliffside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Underrot Mythic+ Dungeon Entrance

Image by Gamepur

The Underrot is a dungeon that was introduced in Battle for Azeroth and features four bosses. The entrance to The Underrot is located in Nazmir, Zuldazar, at coordinates (51.3, 65.0).

Horde Character Best Route to The Underrot

The most efficient way to reach The Underrot dungeon’s entrance on a Horde character is to take the portal to Dazar’alor, Zuldazar, from the portal room located in Orgrimmar. Once there, visit a flight master and take the flight path to Zul’jan, Nazmir, and fly toward the Heart of Darkness. Once there, you’ll want to head to the “E” in “Darkness” on your map, at approximate coordinates (50.2, 52.9), then fly south into the underground cave, descend, then turn right, and you’ll reach the instance portal at (51.3, 65.0).

Alliance Character Best Route to The Underrot

The most efficient way to reach The Underrot dungeon’s entrance on an Alliance character is to take the portal to Kul Tiras from the portal room located in Stormwind. Once there, head to Boralus Harbor, Boralus, and board docked ship The Wind’s Redemption. Speak with Grand Admiral Jes-Tereth to secure travel to Nazmir, where you’ll disembark in Fort Victory. From there, fly to the southwest toward the Heart of Darkness, and enter the underground once you reach coordinates (50.2, 52.9), flying down and to the right until you see the instance portal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Neltharion’s Lair Mythic+ Dungeon Entrance

Image by Gamepur

Neltharion’s Lair is a dungeon that was introduced in Legion and features four bosses. The entrance to Neltharion’s Lair can be found in Highmountain, Broken Isles, at coordinates (49.5, 68.3).

Alliance and Horde Character Best Route to Neltharion’s Lair

The most efficient way to reach Neltharion’s Lair dungeon’s entrance is to use your Dalaran Hearthstone or take a portal to Dalaran from Orgrimmar or Stormwind. Once you’re in Dalaran (the Legion version), visit your faction’s flight master and take the flight path to Thunder Totem, Highmountain. Once you’ve reached Thunder Totem, hop on your flying mount and head southeast until you reach the cave at the edge of the leftmost bridge, where you’ll find the instance portal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Vortex Pinnacle Mythic+ Dungeon Entrance

Image by Gamepur

The Vortex Pinnacle is a dungeon that was introduced in Cataclysm and features four bosses. The entrance to Vortex Pinnacle can be found in Uldum, Kalimdor, at coordinates (76.4, 84.3).

Horde Character Best Route to The Vortex Pinnacle

The most efficient way to reach The Vortex Pinnacle dungeon’s entrance on a Horde character is to take the portal to Uldum, Kalimdor, located in Orgrimmar at the Western Earthshrine, on a cliff above the Valley of Wisdom. Once you’ve reached Uldum, hop on your flying mount and head far southeast then fly upward until you reach the dungeon as shown on the map. The instance portal is located on the largest of the floating platforms at (76.4, 84.3).

Alliance Character Best Route to The Vortex Pinnacle

The most efficient way to reach The Vortex Pinnacle dungeon’s entrance on an Alliance character is to take the portal to Uldum, Kalimdor, located in Stormwind at the Eastern Earthshrine, on an island northwest of Stormwind Keep. Once you’ve reached Uldum, hop on your flying mount and head south, and fly upward you reach the instance portal on the largest platform at (76.4, 84.3).