WoW the Insane Title: How To Get It

The Insane title is one of World of Warcraft’s most-respected titles, and that’s because the name of the achievement required to get it – Insane in the Membrane – is a bang-on description for the amount of work needed to complete it.

WoW is already a grind-heavy game, but claiming The Insane is a journey that will take literal months, if not years, to achieve. If you’re ready to commit to reputation grinding for it, though, here’s everything you need to get on your way.

Earning WoW’s The Insane title

Nothing about Insane in the Membrane is terribly difficult, but it is tedious, as you’ll need to reach Reputation Level Exalted with six different factions and Honored with another. The six Exalted requirements are as follows:

Booty Bay

Gadgetzan

Everlook

Ratchet

Darkmoon Faire

Ravenholdt

Bloodsail Buccaneers (Honored)

Darkmoon Faire Daily Quest Token

Your starting order will be determined by the availability of the Darkmoon Fair. This will require a lot of dedication since it’s only available one week a month. Travel to Darkmoon Island and buy tokens from Zina Sharpworth and use them to complete all the daily quests.

There are Darkmoon Artifacts that can slightly speed things up, but they cost a pretty penny and may not be worth the extra struggle for parsimonious players. This will take multiple weeks, no matter how you slice it, so don’t fret about getting it all done in one go.

Ravenholdt Syndicate Enemies

Ravenholdt is less convoluted but far more tedious. The only way to reach Exalted here is to kill Syndicate enemies over and over and over until you get near Revered. You’ll get stuck just before tipping over into that level, and when that happens, it’s time to start turning in Heavy Lockboxes at Ravenholdt Manor.

These items aren’t sellable, so if you’re not a Rogue, you’ll have to trade for them ad infinitum, collecting five at a time so you can trade them with Winstone Wolfe for 75 Reputation. If there are no Rogues willing to help, you may need to farm them with a Rogue alternate character and mail them to yourself. Either way will take a lot of time, so there’s no right answer.

Bloodsail Buccaneers (Honored)

Now for the intertwined pirates and Goblins portion of the achievement. The most popular way to kick things off in this section is to take care of the honored portion with the Bloodsail Pirates by traveling to one of the goblin towns and fighting the guards in each town repeatedly.

If you arrive in town and find that you can’t attack the NPCs, open up the Reputation menu and turn on the “At War” setting to get the party started. You can reach Honored just by farming enough of these mobs. It will sour your reputation with the Goblins, but it’s still the easiest way to take care of business.

Next up, it’s time to patch up things with your Goblin friends by finding the merchants that you trade in items in order to restore your reputation. There are four in total.

Vendor Items Rumsen Frizzleback (Gadetzan) 40 Mageweave Cloth, 4 Strong Flux Bloodsail Traitor (Booty Bay/Mistvale Valley) 40 Silk Cloth, 4 Red Dye Mupsi Shacklefridd (Ratchet) 40 Linen Cloth, 4 Empty Vial Bronn Fitzwrench (Everlook) 40 Rune Cloth, 4 Coal

If you don’t have all of these things on hand, use Supply Vendors in your capital city and the Marketplace to hunt it all down.

It might take multiple trades to balance everything out, but doing it this way is far faster than earning all those points back manually. It also gives you a chance to reorient yourself if you haven’t been out in these areas in a while.

The Goblin towns will have quests that will make this easier, but if you’ve already done those, things are going to be slow from here. Clear your schedule and get ready to kill a seemingly infinite number of pirates. Any reputation boots are immensely valuable here. Trading in hours of your life farming pirates in Tanarris and Stranglethorn will eventually get you to Revered.

It’s best to focus on Gadgetzan first and get them up to Revered. Then you can move on and work on the rest of them until all of the Goblins are back in your corner, and you earn that coveted Exalted tag.

The good news is that this is the last step, and all there is left to do is celebrate your unbelievable achievement.