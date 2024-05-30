Image via Kuro Games
Category:
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves: Current and Upcoming Banners

Here are all the current and upcoming banners in Wuthering Waves.
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
|
Published: May 29, 2024 08:02 pm

Like any other gatcha game, Wuthering Waves has pools, or Banners, from which you can attempt to pull 5-Star weapons and Resonators. To keep players interested and seeking Tides, more characters and weapons will be introduced by Kuro Games.

Recommended Videos

Check below for all the current and upcoming banners in Wuthering Waves, the weapons and Resonators you can pull from them, and the number of stars of each weapon and Resonator in those banners.

Current Banners in Wuthering Waves (May 22, 2024 – June 12, 2024)

How Tides Work in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by Gamepur

Prevail the Lasting Night: Featured Resonators

Jiyan is the only 5-star Resonator featured in this banner, but he is absolutely an S-Tier character in Wuthering Waves. Danjin is the second-best character in this banner, but she is about as good as Rover.

ResonatorWeaponAttributeStars
JiyanBroadbladeAero5
ChixiaPistolsFusion4
DanjinSwordHavoc4
MortefiPistolsFusion4

Verdant Summit Weapon Banner: Featured Weapons

Although you want the Verdant Summit, at least you have a chance of getting another Broadblade if you already have Jiyan in your team and need a provisional weapon until you get a 5-star Broadblade.

WeaponTypeStars
Verdant SummitBroadblade5
Dauntless EvernightBroadblade4
Hollow MirageGauntlets4
VariationRectifier4

Upcoming Banners in Wuthering Waves (June 12, 2024 – July 2, 2024)

When Thunder Pours: Featured Resonators

Yinlin is a top-tier Electro DPS. She is definitely a great addition to any team. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the other resonators in this banner.

ResonatorTypeAttributeStars
YinlinRectifierElectro5
AaltoPistolAero4
TaoqiBroadbladeHavoc4
YuanwuGauntletElectro4

Stringmaster Weapon Banner: Featured Weapons

The Stringmaster is a great weapon for Yinlin, which makes sense since the banners will be active at the same time.

WeaponTypeStars
StringmasterRectifier5
CadenzaPistols4
Lunar CutterSword4
Jinzhou KeeperRectifier4

Future Banners (Start and end dates TBA)

Jinhsi Banner: Featured Resonators

ResonatorWeaponAttributeStars
JinhsiTBA5
TBATBA4

Changli Banner: Featured Resonators

ResonatorWeaponAttributeStars
ChangliTBATBA5
TBATBATBA4

Permanent Banners

Tidal Chorus: Featured Resonators

ResonatorTypeAttributeStars
VerinaSpectroRectifier5
EncoreFusionRectifier5
CalcharoElectroBroadblade5
LingyangGlacioGauntlets5
JianxinAeroGauntlets5
AaltoPistolAero4
BaizhiTBATBA4
ChixiaPistolsFusion4
DanjinSwordHavoc4
MortefiPistolsFusion4
SanhuaTBATBA4
TaoqiBroadbladeHavoc4
YangyangTBATBA4
YuanwuGauntletElectro4
Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tempest Mephis Location in Wuthering Waves
Tempest Mephis Boss in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Tempest Mephis Location in Wuthering Waves
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 29, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 29, 2024
Read Article Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (May 2024)
Adrian Oprea Adrian Oprea May 29, 2024
Read Article Kaizen Codes (May 2024)
Kaizen Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Kaizen Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 29, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Jujutsu Chronicles Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tempest Mephis Location in Wuthering Waves
Tempest Mephis Boss in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Tempest Mephis Location in Wuthering Waves
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 29, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 29, 2024
Read Article Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (May 2024)
Adrian Oprea Adrian Oprea May 29, 2024
Read Article Kaizen Codes (May 2024)
Kaizen Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Kaizen Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 29, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Jujutsu Chronicles Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 29, 2024
Author
Davi Braid