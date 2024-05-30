Wuthering Waves: Current and Upcoming Banners

Like any other gatcha game, Wuthering Waves has pools, or Banners, from which you can attempt to pull 5-Star weapons and Resonators. To keep players interested and seeking Tides, more characters and weapons will be introduced by Kuro Games.

Check below for all the current and upcoming banners in Wuthering Waves, the weapons and Resonators you can pull from them, and the number of stars of each weapon and Resonator in those banners.

Current Banners in Wuthering Waves (May 22, 2024 – June 12, 2024)

Prevail the Lasting Night: Featured Resonators

Jiyan is the only 5-star Resonator featured in this banner, but he is absolutely an S-Tier character in Wuthering Waves. Danjin is the second-best character in this banner, but she is about as good as Rover.

Resonator Weapon Attribute Stars Jiyan Broadblade Aero 5 Chixia Pistols Fusion 4 Danjin Sword Havoc 4 Mortefi Pistols Fusion 4

Verdant Summit Weapon Banner: Featured Weapons

Although you want the Verdant Summit, at least you have a chance of getting another Broadblade if you already have Jiyan in your team and need a provisional weapon until you get a 5-star Broadblade.

Weapon Type Stars Verdant Summit Broadblade 5 Dauntless Evernight Broadblade 4 Hollow Mirage Gauntlets 4 Variation Rectifier 4

Upcoming Banners in Wuthering Waves (June 12, 2024 – July 2, 2024)

When Thunder Pours: Featured Resonators

Yinlin is a top-tier Electro DPS. She is definitely a great addition to any team. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the other resonators in this banner.

Resonator Type Attribute Stars Yinlin Rectifier Electro 5 Aalto Pistol Aero 4 Taoqi Broadblade Havoc 4 Yuanwu Gauntlet Electro 4

Stringmaster Weapon Banner: Featured Weapons

The Stringmaster is a great weapon for Yinlin, which makes sense since the banners will be active at the same time.

Weapon Type Stars Stringmaster Rectifier 5 Cadenza Pistols 4 Lunar Cutter Sword 4 Jinzhou Keeper Rectifier 4

Future Banners (Start and end dates TBA)

Jinhsi Banner: Featured Resonators

Resonator Weapon Attribute Stars Jinhsi TBA 5 TBA TBA 4

Changli Banner: Featured Resonators

Resonator Weapon Attribute Stars Changli TBA TBA 5 TBA TBA TBA 4

Permanent Banners

Tidal Chorus: Featured Resonators

Resonator Type Attribute Stars Verina Spectro Rectifier 5 Encore Fusion Rectifier 5 Calcharo Electro Broadblade 5 Lingyang Glacio Gauntlets 5 Jianxin Aero Gauntlets 5 Aalto Pistol Aero 4 Baizhi TBA TBA 4 Chixia Pistols Fusion 4 Danjin Sword Havoc 4 Mortefi Pistols Fusion 4 Sanhua TBA TBA 4 Taoqi Broadblade Havoc 4 Yangyang TBA TBA 4 Yuanwu Gauntlet Electro 4

