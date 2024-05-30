Wuthering Waves: Current and Upcoming Banners

Like any other gatcha game, Wuthering Waves has pools, or Banners, from which you can attempt to pull 5-Star weapons and Resonators. To keep players interested and seeking Tides, more characters and weapons will be introduced by Kuro Games.
Check below for all the current and upcoming banners in Wuthering Waves, the weapons and Resonators you can pull from them, and the number of stars of each weapon and Resonator in those banners.
Current Banners in Wuthering Waves (May 22, 2024 – June 12, 2024)
Prevail the Lasting Night: Featured Resonators
Jiyan is the only 5-star Resonator featured in this banner, but he is absolutely an S-Tier character in Wuthering Waves. Danjin is the second-best character in this banner, but she is about as good as Rover.
|Resonator
|Weapon
|Attribute
|Stars
|Jiyan
|Broadblade
|Aero
|5
|Chixia
|Pistols
|Fusion
|4
|Danjin
|Sword
|Havoc
|4
|Mortefi
|Pistols
|Fusion
|4
Verdant Summit Weapon Banner: Featured Weapons
Although you want the Verdant Summit, at least you have a chance of getting another Broadblade if you already have Jiyan in your team and need a provisional weapon until you get a 5-star Broadblade.
|Weapon
|Type
|Stars
|Verdant Summit
|Broadblade
|5
|Dauntless Evernight
|Broadblade
|4
|Hollow Mirage
|Gauntlets
|4
|Variation
|Rectifier
|4
Upcoming Banners in Wuthering Waves (June 12, 2024 – July 2, 2024)
When Thunder Pours: Featured Resonators
Yinlin is a top-tier Electro DPS. She is definitely a great addition to any team. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the other resonators in this banner.
|Resonator
|Type
|Attribute
|Stars
|Yinlin
|Rectifier
|Electro
|5
|Aalto
|Pistol
|Aero
|4
|Taoqi
|Broadblade
|Havoc
|4
|Yuanwu
|Gauntlet
|Electro
|4
Stringmaster Weapon Banner: Featured Weapons
The Stringmaster is a great weapon for Yinlin, which makes sense since the banners will be active at the same time.
|Weapon
|Type
|Stars
|Stringmaster
|Rectifier
|5
|Cadenza
|Pistols
|4
|Lunar Cutter
|Sword
|4
|Jinzhou Keeper
|Rectifier
|4
Future Banners (Start and end dates TBA)
Jinhsi Banner: Featured Resonators
|Resonator
|Weapon
|Attribute
|Stars
|Jinhsi
|TBA
|5
|TBA
|TBA
|4
Changli Banner: Featured Resonators
|Resonator
|Weapon
|Attribute
|Stars
|Changli
|TBA
|TBA
|5
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|4
Permanent Banners
Tidal Chorus: Featured Resonators
|Resonator
|Type
|Attribute
|Stars
|Verina
|Spectro
|Rectifier
|5
|Encore
|Fusion
|Rectifier
|5
|Calcharo
|Electro
|Broadblade
|5
|Lingyang
|Glacio
|Gauntlets
|5
|Jianxin
|Aero
|Gauntlets
|5
|Aalto
|Pistol
|Aero
|4
|Baizhi
|TBA
|TBA
|4
|Chixia
|Pistols
|Fusion
|4
|Danjin
|Sword
|Havoc
|4
|Mortefi
|Pistols
|Fusion
|4
|Sanhua
|TBA
|TBA
|4
|Taoqi
|Broadblade
|Havoc
|4
|Yangyang
|TBA
|TBA
|4
|Yuanwu
|Gauntlet
|Electro
|4