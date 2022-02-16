WWE 2K22: Will NXT and NXT UK be in MyGM?

On February 16, WWE 2K22 developers went over some features that will be included in MyGM, a General Manager mode that is returning after being omitted from WWE games for quite some time, in a new Ringside Report vlog. In WWE 2K22, users will have the chance to take control of a WWE show, but will the two development brands, WWE NXT and WWE NXT UK, be a part of MyGM? We have an answer to this question.

Per the second Ringside Report video it was confirmed that players will have the choice of selecting from one of four different shows: Raw, Smackdown, NXT, or NXT UK. This video confirmed that not only will the two development brands be a part of the game, but also be involved in MyGM.

It was noted in that same vlog that each show in MyGM will have a budget. The budget covers not just roster moves that are made via the WWE Draft and signing free agents, but also various other tasks.

Additional tasks in MyGM include setting gimmick matches and upgrading show venues. For example, Extreme Rules matches will cost more than a traditional one-on-one wrestling match. And as far the latter goes, users will be unable to run large venues for their shows, if not enough money is available in order to book those arenas.