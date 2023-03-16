WWE 2K23 Locker Codes (March 2023)

WWE 2K23 will feature both online and offline play in MyFaction for the first time in the mode’s history. Thus, one should not only expect more interest in MyFaction, but also more Locker Codes. So, what Locker Codes are currently active in 2K23 and what are the rewards? Let’s take a look at all of the active Locker Codes in WWE 2K23, and how to redeem codes in the game.

All WWE 2K23 Locker Codes

Here’s a look at the codes that we can confirm work for WWE 2K23:

WWE 2K23 Codes (Working)

AUSTIN316ESB : Reward: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Pack (includes 72 OVR Emerald Austin Card)

: Reward: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Pack (includes 72 OVR Emerald Austin Card) NEWDAYROCKS – Reward: Emerald Xavier Woods Manager card in MyFaction

– Reward: Emerald Xavier Woods Manager card in MyFaction UPUPDOWNDOWN – Reward: Emerald Tyler Breeze Manager card in MyFaction

Locker Codes can be redeemed for a slew of different rewards, including Manager cards and even wrestlers that can be added to a faction.

WWE 2K23 Codes (Expired)

Since WWE 2K23 just released, no codes have expired thus far. However, we will update this guide to reflect any changes on that front.

How to redeem WWE 2K23 Locker Codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to redeem Locker Codes for WWE 2K23, enter MyFaction. This can be done simply by clicking the MyFaction tab at the bottom of modes screen at the main menu.

At the bottom of the home hub screen in MyFaction is a ‘Locker Codes’ tile. When selected, users will then be able to input a code via the keyboard that appears on the screen. Then, press the ‘Enter’ button to active the code.

If it’s a card, it will be added to your collection. Locker Code packs, on the other hand, will be sent to the ‘Unopened Packs’ folder.