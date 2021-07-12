Yoimiya talents, abilities, and Ascension Materials – Genshin Impact

Yoimiya is a pyrotechnician from Inazuma, and as you might expect, her abilities can get a little explosive. This 5 Star Pyro user is a superb main DPS option who is armed with a bow.

Below, you will find everything you need to know about her kit, abilities, and the resources that she will require for upgrades.

Attacks

Normal Attack – Perform up to 5 consectutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack – Charge Level 1 – Fires a flaming arrow that deals Pyro damage. Charge Level 2 – Generates a maximum of 3 Kindling Arrows based on time spent charging, releasing them as part of this Aimed Shot. Kindling Arrows will home in on nearby opponents, dealing Pyro damage on hit.

Plunging Attack – Fires off a shower of arrows in midair before falling and striking the ground, dealing AOE damage.

Elemental Skill

Teika Fire-Dance

During this time, arrows fired by Yoimiya’s Normal Attack will be Blazing Arrows, increase their damage and converting it to the Pyro.

Elemental Burst

Ryukin Saxifrage

Yoimiya fires forth blazing rockets bursting with surprises that deal AoE Pyro damage and mark enemies with Aurous Blaze. Aurous Blaze will trigger explosions when struck with all Normal/Charged/Plunging attacks, or Skill and Burst attacks by ANY Party member. Enemies that are marked and defeated will pass the mark to nearby enemies for the remaining duration of the mark.

Passives

Blazing Match – when Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape Furnishings, she has a 100% chances to refund a portion of materials used.

Tricks of the Trouble Maker – During Teika Fire-Dance, hits with Yoimiya’s normal attack will increase her Pyro damage bonus by 2%. This lasts for 3 seconds and can stack up to 10 times.

Summer Scorch – Using Ryukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members to gains 10% ATK for 15 seconds. Additionally, a further ATK bonus will be added based on the number of Trick of the Trouble Maker stacks Yoimija possesses when using the ability. Each stack increases the bonus by 1%.

Constellations

Agate Ryukin The Aurous Blaze created by Ryukin Saxifrage lasts for an extra four seconds. Additionally, when opponents affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated within its duration, Yoimiya’s Attack is increased by 20 percent for 20 seconds. A Procession of bonfires When Yoimiya’s Pyro Damage causes a Critical Hit, she will gain an additional 25 percent Pyro Damage bonus for the next six seconds. This effect can be triggered when Yoimiya is not the active character. Trickster’s Flare Increases the Level of Teika Fire-Dance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Pyrotechnic Professional When Yoimiya’s own Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Teika Fire-Dance’s Cooldown is decreased by one second. A Summer Festival’s Eve Increases the Level of Ryukin Saxifrage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Naganohara Meteor Swarm During Teika Fire-Dance, when Yoimiya’s Normal Attacks, have a 40 percent chance of firing an extra Blazing Arrow that deals 50 percent of its Original Damage. This Damage is considering Normal Attack Damage.

Ascension Materials

Talent Ascension Materials

Level Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Transcience x 3, Divining Scroll x 6 12500 3 Guide to Transcience x 2, Sealed Scroll x 3 17500 4 Guide to Transcience x 4, Sealed Scroll x 4 25000 5 Guide to Transcience x 6, Sealed Scroll x 6 30000 6 Guide to Transcience x 9, Sealed Scroll x 9 37500 7 Philosophies of Transcience x 4, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 4, Dragon Lord’s Crown x 1 120000 8 Philosophies of Transcience x 6, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 6, Dragon Lord’s Crown x 1 260000 9 Philosophies of Transcience x 12, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 9, Dragon Lord’s Crown x 2 450000 10 Philosophies of Transcience x 16, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 12, Dragon Lord’s Crown x 2, Crown of Insight 700000

Level Ascension