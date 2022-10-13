YouTube AdSense message “One of your payment accounts was canceled” – explained

There has been a bit of a rampant panic within the YouTuber community recently, as they have been informed that their Google AdSense accounts have been canceled without warning. For those that don’t know, Google AdSense accounts are effectively the accounts that YouTubers use to actively receive revenue from their videos on the platform. Understandably, this has led to many YouTubers and content creators worrying about their source of income and the possibly imminent end to their YouTube careers now that they won’t be able to make any money off of the platform. In this guide, we will explain why you may have gotten this email if you’re a YouTuber and what it means for you.

What does the ‘Account canceled’ AdSense email mean?

The short email from AdSense simply states that your account number has been canceled, with an added caveat that any account balance greater than $10 will be paid out in full. However, there’s no need to worry. The whole issue is a bit of a ‘red herring’ because what actually happened is far less dramatic than what it initially appears to be.

In essence, the old Google AdSense accounts were replaced by new YouTube accounts within the application. What this means is that the previous general Google Adsense account that you had and received your YouTube revenue from has been removed, and then replaced by an AdSense account that is specific to YouTube monetization. This newly made account has inherited all of the settings from your previously removed account, and in short, it will work just the way you’re used to with no need for further input on your part.

So if you are one of the Google AdSense users affected by this change and have received the ominous email, there’s no need to panic. Your revenue from YouTube videos will still be monetized like before and the income will be accumulated to the new YouTube-specific AdSense account that has been made for you in the application.