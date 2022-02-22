Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Secret Packs – What are the best secret packs?

In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, secret packs will be incredibly important when it comes down to deck builds. Each secret pack contains support cards and key cogs for various archetypes, meaning that it’s important to pick out the right ones to unlock. So, which packs are the best in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel? Let’s go over our picks.

Immortal Royalty

When looking for secret packs, it’s going to be important to look for A) meta-relevant cards and B) popular cards, with a strong preference towards the former. Immortal Loyalty features many cards that are needed to build Eldlich the Golden Lord decks, including the aforementioned Eldlich the Golden Lord, Eldlixir of Scarlet Sanguine, Eldlixir of Black Awakening, and the Golden Lord cards.

Cyber City Guardians

Virtual World cards have become extremely popular in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and for good reason. The archetype, lead by Virtual World Kyubi – Shenshen and Virtual World Hime – Nyannyan, can be found in Cyber City Guardians.

Echo Chamber Nation

Dogmatika cards can be splashed in a variety of decks, including Invoked Shaddoll, Eldlich, and True Draco builds. Many of the archetype’s key cards are in the Echo Chamber Nation.

Moonlit Avian Dance

Lyrilusc cards synergize well with a number of decks, especially with Tri-Brigade builds. Moonlit Avian Dance includes many of these cards, including Lyrilusc – Recital Starling and Lyrilusc – Bird Call.

Singular Strike Overflow

Attention Sky Striker players: this pack is the one for you. Singular Strike Overflow has many of the cards needed to build an optimal Sky Striker deck, including Mobilize – Engage! and Kagari.

Pyroxene Relinquished

After completing the Gem-Knight portion of Solo Mode, the Pyroxene Relinquished secret pack becomes unlocked for a limited time. This pack features a number of powerful Gem-Knight cards, and cards from the Adamancipator archetype. The latter, in particular, is becoming a meta favorite in Master Duel.

The First Heroes, Shrouded Heroes, & Transfigured Heroes

We’ll bundle these packs together as a whole, since these three are the packs needed for HERO builds. These packs including cards from the Elemental HERO archetype, as well as Destiny HERO, Vision HERO, and Masked HERO cards.

Miraculous Advent & Celestial Dragon and Bear

These two are bundled together, since these packs are needed for the Drytron deck builds. The former includes the Fairy Monsters needed, including Herald of Ultimateness. The latter includes the key Drytron pieces required for the deck.