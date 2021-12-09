Yunjin talents, abilities, and ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Shenhe is a new playable character set to release in Genshin Impact during its Version 2.4 update. Yunjin is a famous opera in the Liyue opera circuit, and will help support your character deal more damage while protecting them at the same time.

Yunjin is a Geo character who can empower your characters’ Normal Attacks, while also providing a shield for your characters. She can be paired with characters like Yoimiya who depend heavily on their Normal Attacks.

Note: The details for Yunjin is currently available through the game’s beta test. As a result, some of the following information is subject to change during Version 2.4’s official release. This guide will be updated accordingly if any changes are made.

Attacks

Normal Attack: Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes.

Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Whirling Opener: Ms. Yun may just be acting out fights on stage, but her skills with the spear are for real.

Ms. Yun may just be acting out fights on stage, but her skills with the spear are for real. Press: Flourishes her spear in the Cloud-Grazing Form, dealing Geo DMG.

Flourishes her spear in the Cloud-Grazing Form, dealing Geo DMG. Hold: Takes up the Whirling Opener stance and charges up, forming a shield. DMG Absorption is based on Yun Jin’s Max HP and absorbs all Elemental DMG and Physical DMG 150% more effectively. When the skill is unleashed, its duration ends, or when the shield breaks, Yun Jin will unleash the stored energy as an attack, dealing Geo DMG. Based on the time spent charging, it will either unleash an attack at Charge Level 1 or Level 2.

Takes up the Whirling Opener stance and charges up, forming a shield. DMG Absorption is based on Yun Jin’s Max HP and absorbs all Elemental DMG and Physical DMG 150% more effectively. When the skill is unleashed, its duration ends, or when the shield breaks, Yun Jin will unleash the stored energy as an attack, dealing Geo DMG. Based on the time spent charging, it will either unleash an attack at Charge Level 1 or Level 2. Cooldown is 9 seconds.

Elemental Burst

Cliffbreaker’s Banner: Deals AoE Geo DMG and grants all nearby party members a Flying Cloud Flag Formation.

Deals AoE Geo DMG and grants all nearby party members a Flying Cloud Flag Formation. Flying Cloud Flag Formation: When Normal Attack DMG is dealt to opponents, Bonus DMG will be dealt based on Yun Jin’s current DEF.

When Normal Attack DMG is dealt to opponents, Bonus DMG will be dealt based on Yun Jin’s current DEF. The effects of this skill will be cleared after a set duration or after a specific number of stacks are consumed. When one Normal Attack hits multiple opponents, stacks of this skill will be consumed according to the number of opponents hit. Each member of the party will have these effects and their stacks counted independently.

Cooldown is 15 seconds.

Passive Talents

True to Oneself: Using Whirling Opener at the precise moment when Yun Jin is attacked will unleash its Level 2 Charged (Hold) form.

Using Whirling Opener at the precise moment when Yun Jin is attacked will unleash its Level 2 Charged (Hold) form. No More Traditionalist: The Normal Attack DMG Bonus granted by Flying Cloud Frag Formation is further increased by 2.5%/5%/7.5%/11.5% of Yun Jin’s DEF when the party contains characters of 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types.

The Normal Attack DMG Bonus granted by Flying Cloud Frag Formation is further increased by 2.5%/5%/7.5%/11.5% of Yun Jin’s DEF when the party contains characters of 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types. Light Nourishment: When Perfect Cooking is achieved on Food with Adventure-related effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Constellations

Constellation 1: Stylized Equestrianism Whirling Opener’s CD is decreased by 18%. Constellation 2: Myriad Mise-En-Scene Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Flag Formation deal 2% increased Normal Attack DMG after their Normal Attacks hit opponents.



This effect can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. Max 10 stacks. This effect lasts until the Flying Cloud Frag Formation’s effects are cleared or reset. Constellation 3: Seafearing General Increases the level of Cliffbreaker’s Banner by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation 4: Ascend, Cloud-Hanger When Yun Jin triggers the Crystallize Reaction, her DEF is increased by 20% for 12 seconds. Constellation 5: Famed Throughout the Land Increases the level of Whirling Opener by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation 6: Decorous Harmony Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Flag Formation have their Normal Attack SPD increased by 12%.

Ascension Materials

Players will need to craft 1 Prithiva Topaz Silver, 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones, up to 168 Glaze Lillies, and 46 Riftborn Regalia. She’ll also need 18 Broken Masks, 30 Stained Masks, and 30 Ominous Masks, along with 420,000 Mora.