2K Games finally gives WWE 2K22 a proper release date

Ever since its announcement last April, wrestling fans have been anxiously awaiting an actual release date for WWE 2K22. The newest entry in the long-running series languished for a long time with a vague release window of March 2022, but an informative post from publisher 2K Games today confirmed a specific date: March 11, 2022.

The post also features details of the upcoming games myriad features, some of which were revealed in Tuesday’s new trailer. Of particular note is the cornerstone of the game’s “Hit Different” marketing push: 2K promises that WWE 2K22’s “redesigned gameplay engine…new controls[,] and upgraded visuals” will give the game a very different feel, offering “an unprecedented level of realism for the franchise.” The newest entry will also feature new game modes, including the returning “MyGM” mode, which will see players take the role of a WWE General Manager, calling the shots behind the scenes and building a wrestling empire from the ground up.

2K’s post also includes details of the four different editions of the game. As well as the Standard Edition, players can also help themselves to the Cross-Gen Bundle, which includes the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack (an alternate skin for cover star Rey Mysterio) along with the base game, the Deluxe Edition, which features the DLC Season Pass and launches three days early on March 8, and the nWo 4-Life Edition, which includes all the above plus a handful of new costumes, new arenas, and a playable Eric Bischoff.