343 Industries founder Bonnie Ross is leaving the Halo Infinite studio

The Halo Infinite team has seen a number of notable faces ditch the team over the past few months. May saw head of design Jerry Hook leave 343 Industries, and art director Nicolas Bouvier parted ways with the studio in July. In perhaps the most surprising departure, studio founder Bonnie Ross is also stepping away.

Ross made this known on her Twitter account, issuing a statement that explains why she’s leaving. “While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update,” she wrote, “I am letting you know that I will be leaving 343 Industries and attending to a family medical issue.” It’s an understandable reason to step away, and it creates a very different mood around this particular departure. Medical issues among family members are no joke. Ross’ statement also includes words of gratitude: she thanks the Halo community, which she’s been a part of for 15 years, and promises that the franchise’s “future is bright.”

Specifically, Halo Infinite’s aforementioned Winter Update is next up on the docket. As revealed during the September update video, the Winter Update will arrive on November 8, and its seasonal content will run through March 7. Season 3: Echoes Within will kick off the next day and continue until June 27. There’s a ton of stuff in the works for the Winter Update: the Forge beta, a free battle pass, a new mode called Covert One Flag, and a pair of new maps will all make their debut.

The Winter Update will also bring the long-awaited ability to replay story missions — and to play them via network co-op. Unfortunately, the game’s couch co-op plans have been scrapped, but while that mode will not be officially supported, fans have discovered a glitch that still lets them try it out. Considering the studio departures and unease among the community they’ve caused, a couch co-op glitch is a small win for the fans.