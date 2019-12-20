Kingdom Hearts 3 Could Be Coming to PC According to ReMind DLC Listing

Kingdom Hearts is one of the most popular video game series of this century, with the first title releasing in 2002. Since then, the series has built a ravenous and passionate fan base that craves the Disney and Final Fantasy crossover.

The latest installment, Kingdom Hearts 3, is considered the best title in the series by many. It released to raving reviews, in part because the game was no longer exclusive to PlayStation, as it also launched on Xbox One.

That said, it appears Kingdom Hearts could be made available on another platform - PC. The upcoming ReMind DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 is expected to release in the early months of 2020. However, the listing for the DLC indicates more than just new content is arriving.

On the Microsoft Store, the ReMind DLC listing says: “Get this app while signed in to your Microsoft account and install on your Windows 10 devices.” Many expected the listing to include instructions on how to install the game on Xbox but that's not the case.

While this could be a simple mistake, the listing hasn't been taken down as of the time of writing. This wouldn't be the first time we've seen a console exclusive come to PC this year. Red Dead Redemption 2 released on PC one year after launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A PC release would certainly increase Kingdom Hearts' popularity but things are only speculative as of right now.

Next page